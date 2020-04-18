A fed-up mum in the United States has shared the note she has her daughter wear when they go supermarket shopping – but not everyone agrees with her method.

It comes as a major supermarket chain in the United Kingdom banned families from going to the supermarket together and shoppers in Australia call for similar measures here.

MaryAnn Fausey Resendez took to Facebook to share a photo of her five-year-old sitting in a trolley wearing a mask, revealing the message her daughter was now sending to other shoppers.

On her back the sign read: "I am only five! I can't stay home alone so I have to buy groceries with mommy … before you start judging stay back 10 feet."

In the caption Ms Resendez wrote that she was making her daughter wear this sign because "I just know some dumbass will take a picture and talk s**t on social media not knowing all the facts".

MaryAnn Fausey Resendez shared the note she gets her daughter to wear while grocery shopping. Photo / Facebook

Ms Resendez's post soon attracted thousands of comments and shares, with plenty of other mums saying they too could relate to her situation, praising her "clever" sign.

"Went to Costco with my 3 yrs old son. We got there around 9:30 and there is a long line already," one woman wrote.

"People are looking at me so weirdly but I can't leave my son at home with his dad because my husband just work 12 hours night shift as a RN nurse and he need his sleep so he can work again later."

"You are an amazing momma! Keep up the good work!" another wrote.

The sign has divided parents on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

Others said they had hear of instances of shoppers "people calling the police on people who bring their kids to the store" and they understood why she was being "extra cautious" by getting her daughter to wear the note.

Meanwhile others pointed out that Ms Resendez doesn't "own anyone an explanation" and could try and get her groceries delivered.

"I'm judging you for making your child wear some stupid embarrassing sign which obviously will bring more attention to them, and I'm sure embarrassed your child instead of just going shopping with them and not caring if others care (which most won't)," one person commented.

