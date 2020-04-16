An Australian media outlet has made bizarre reports that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enforced a "bonk ban" in New Zealand during the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to Australian Associated Press (AAP), the New Zealand Government "quietly codified a bonk ban more than a week into the country's lockdown".

During alert level 4, Kiwis have been urged to stay home and only interact with those who live in their bubble.

And while not having a sexual partner in your bubble means sex was out of the equation, there has been no specific rule banning sex.

But this hasn't stopped AAP's latest report, saying the "bonk ban" will be lifted when the country goes into alert level 3.

Ardern announced yesterday during her press conference that Kiwis can extend their bubble when the alert level goes down.

Photo / Getty Images

"If you have a caregiver that you need in your life, children who might be in a shared care arrangement, a de facto partner who is caring for others, or you're a single person who wants the company of a sibling, for example, you can extend your bubble," she said.

That means Kiwis can go see their partner, even if they live in a different home.

A spokesperson clarified to AAP that Kiwis need to remain exclusive to one person and the interaction need to be local and small.

The AAP said that it's "bad news for the polyamorous and promiscuous".

The media outlet also reported that it remains unclear whether police have enforced the "bonk ban" by stopping any Kiwis in the name of love.

On March 26, Northland police made a call out after reports of a couple having sex in a vehicle parked on the side of a Whangārei street, the Herald earlier reported.

The initial call reported a female and male kissing at 9.10am.

Twenty minutes later the amorous duo had moved to another vehicle on the same street and were reported to have stepped things up.

The caller was worried they were not abiding by social distancing rules.