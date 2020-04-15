A 106-year-old woman has become Britain's oldest survivor of coronavirus after being released from hospital.

Great grandmother Connie Titchen battled the virus for just under three weeks and was given a clean bill of health by doctors at Birmingham City Hospital this week, the Telegraph UK reports.

Nurse Kelly Smith and 106-year-old Connie Titchen. Photo / Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS trust

Titchen, who was born in September 1913 and has lived through two World Wars, was diagnosed with coronavirus shortly after she was admitted to hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia.

The 106-year-old said she felt "very lucky" to have survived the virus and that she could not wait to see her family after being released from hospital.

Her granddaughter Alex Jones, 40, said her grandmother is very active, adding: "She loved to dance, cycle and play golf.

"She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonalds every now and then. I haven't told her they are closed.

"I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent. She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days she was walking again. She really is amazing and I know all the family can't wait to see her. She has quite a few fans!"

We'd like to give our own round of applause to Connie who at 106 is heading home from City Hospital having successfully beaten #Coronavirus.



She is our oldest patient to beat the virus - and may well be the oldest in the country to do so! #ClapForConniehttps://t.co/bKONIq4sTZ pic.twitter.com/zT28UPdT4A — SWBH NHS Trust (@SWBHnhs) April 15, 2020

Her family praised the care Titchen received in hospital, with Jones adding: "The care she has received at the hospital has been brilliant and I can't fault it. During her stay I was kept up-to-date constantly by the nurses looking after her which made me feel so happy.

"I want to thank the staff for all they have done for her during her stay."

Sister Kelly Smith who looked after the great grandmother-of-eight, added: "It's been fantastic to see Connie recover. She is amazing and we've been doing our best to nurse her back to health.

"We were really pleased when she was given the all clear. It's nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus."