An Auckland dad who pranked his family and a supermarket operator with mini grocery products during the lockdown has gone viral on social media.

Birkenhead resident, Heath Davey, told the Herald it started when he got into the video-sharing platform TikTok to embarrass his 10-year-old son, Phoenix.

Soon a little competition started between his family and friends to see who could get the most traction on their videos.

His sister-in-law suggested using their massive collection of New World's Little Shop items.

For his first video, he decided to replace the normal-sized items in his house with mini ones "to mess with his family".

After the first video became a hit, now having at least a million views, Davey decided to keep the gag going to please his followers.

In his second video, which has at least 3.7 million views, he thought it would be fun to prank a checkout operator.

While doing a grocery shop at Highbury Countdown, he pretended to buy the mini items as if it was normal.

"When I got to the counter and started putting it out she had this crazy look on her face," Davey told the Herald.

"She was like looking at it was for real and asked 'do I scan these? ... I haven't seen these before.'

The prankster then told her to scan the barcodes on the back.

"She's trying to scan them ... and then she realises they are not scanning so she's picking up more."

He said the checkout lady was lovely and they ended up having a laugh together before the store manager came down.



After fans begged for a part 3, Davey replaced all the normal-sized items in the fridge and pantry with the mini versions and filmed his partner Heidi's reaction.

She didn't seem too happy about the prank, but Davey confirmed that she's camera shy.

"It was all a laugh. I think they're just getting sick of me making TikToks every day."

Davey said he finds it funny that he has become TikTok famous with his followers shooting up to almost 10,000.

"I was just trying to find something that was there and put a slightly different twist on it and then all of a sudden I started to get a few more views."

Before finishing the interview, Davey mentioned how shocked he was about the flood of comments he got for putting the Marmite in the fridge.

"It seemed to be people's biggest concern," he said, laughing.

Finding the debate hilarious, Davey confirmed he puts it in the fridge as it tastes better with the thicker consistency.

He also mentioned that he got a mouthful from Vegemite fans but calmed everyone's anger as he told them that he had some in the fridge door.