A 27-year-old woman with coronavirus woke up from a medically induced coma to find out she gave birth to her daughter.

Vancouver respiratory therapist Angela Primachenko was 33 weeks pregnant when she tested positive for Covid-19 on March 24.

Eight days later she was fighting for her life on a ventilator while in a medically induced coma.

According to Today, by April 6 the mother was improving, so doctors took her off the ventilator and she woke up from her coma.

That was when the mother realised that her pregnant belly was gone and learned from doctors she had given birth to her baby girl Angela, 4.5 lb, 5 days before while in a medically induced coma.

"After all the medication and everything I just woke up and all of a sudden I didn't have my belly any more. It was just extremely mind-blowing," Primachenko told Today.

"I feel like I'm a miracle walking."

The mother was released from hospital on Saturday, but still hasn't been able to hold her premature daughter as she remains in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Primachenko has been able to FaceTime her daughter Ava who tested negative for Covid-19.

The mother has to have two tests that show she has tested negative for the virus before being allowed to visit Ava in the NICU.

Primachenko said she does not know how she contracted the virus, insisting that she took every precaution to guard against it, and had even stopped working in order to protect herself while pregnant.

Her husband, David, and her 11-month-old daughter, Emily, did not test positive for Covid-19, so he has been able to visit Ava.

Primachenko also shared the special moment when she was wheeled out of the intensive care unit.

"Everyone did a standing ovation and just clapped me out of the ICU, which is so amazing and such a huge thing to be able to leave the ICU and go to the floor — it's just the grace of God," she said.

The couple named their baby Ava, which means "breath of life".

"There's hope that even in the hardest days and the hardest times... you can rely on God and people and community. The amount of community and people that were praying for me is just unbelievable. I was blown away, and I'm so incredibly thankful.

"She's our new little breath of life."