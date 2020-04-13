Lockdown loaf. Photo / Chelsea Winter

As New Zealand bunkers down for week three of the nationwide lockdown, it's no surprise that our fast food cravings are reaching their peak.

While the Macca's drive-thru may be shut and bread shelves are looking bare, it doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Clever hunker-downers have been getting busy creating masterpieces that have gone viral.

From Chelsea Winter's now iconic lockdown loaf, to McDonald's famous chicken McNuggets - here are the recipes you need to know:

Chelsea Winter lockdown loaf

With yeast disappearing off supermarket shelves up and down the country, many Kiwis are turning to alternative baking recipes that don't require that precious ingredient.

Over the past few weeks one recipe, in particular, got a lot of shares on social media as New Zealanders spent some of their lockdown time in the kitchen: Chelsea Winter's beer bread, which she has given a timely new name: "lockdown loaf".

The bread recipe uses beer instead of yeast. It's the perfect bread recipe for pandemic times but, in an ironic twist, there is one particular beer that doesn't seem to work for the recipe: Corona. And no one really knows why.

Click HERE to make your own lockdown loaf.

Chelsea Winter's lockdown loaf. Photo / Chelsea Winter

KFC chicken

A British man who devoted 18 months to trying to recreate KFC chicken claims he has finally nailed the recipe during the lockdown.

Finally satisfied with his experiments, Dan Fell decided to share his very own KFC recipe, claiming it really does taste like the Colonel's chicken.

In a video he shared on Twitter, Fell explains how he makes his KFC chicken at home — and everyone went crazy for it.

The post has received at least 2500 likes with people branding him a "hero".

You wanted to know how to make #KFC at home. Here’s my recipe which took me nearly 18 months to perfect. #thedarkKFC pic.twitter.com/gI12R3NDGD — Dan Fell 💭🏏💻 (@TheKidLewis) March 28, 2020

Here's how to make Fell's dish:

KFC.

Chicken McNuggets

One enterprising 19-year-old chef is enlightening the world with the secret to a fan-favourite McDonald's recipe: chicken McNuggets.

So popular is the tutorial, titled The coveted McNuggets, it has surpassed 27 million views on TikTok with some even claiming they're better than the real thing.

Joshuah Nishi, 19, is only in his first year of college in the US but his guided recipes on TikTok reveal a wealth of knowledge. He now has 1.6 million followers thanks to his home fast-food how-tos, but by far his McNugget recipe is his most popular to date.

The recipe is as simple as cutting chicken breast into cubes, blending and creating a "dry mix".

McNuggets.

Follow the instructions below.

Whipped TikTok coffee

As many of us sit stuck at home drinking sub-par brews, the tag #coffeewhip quickly amassed at least 1.2 million views. Now TikTokers are offering their recipes for making the photogenic whipped drink: a "frothy coffee" made by combining instant coffee, sugar and hot water.

Some also add in milk for flavour. You can also create a matcha green tea or cocoa powder.

Simply add the ingredients together in a bowl, mix until creamy — by hand or with an electric beater — then layer into a jar with ice for peak Instagrammability.

McDonald's McMuffin

Like food outlets around the country, the global pandemic has forced mega-franchise McDonald's to close its doors. But that doesn't mean it can't spread the McJoy in other ways.

Macca's released the recipe for the popular Sausage and Egg McMuffin for those in self-isolation to recreate at home.

With just five ingredients, here's how to recreate McDonald's for breakfast at home.

English muffin: Toast until golden brown.

75g sausage meat: Season with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a preheated grill for six to seven minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging).

Eggs: Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into the rings, cover the pan and cook for two to three minutes.

American cheese slice: Assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

Potato: To make a hash brown, grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper. Heat some oil in a pan then add a spoonful of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Make your own McMuffin. Photo / McDonalds

Big Mac

Craving your favourite fast food fix during lockdown?

You're not alone.

Lower Hutt woman Liz McGimpsey took matters into her own hands and created home-made McDonald's.

"It definitely tasted more wholesome than a Big Mac sauce, it was delicious, but it was definitely more filling than a Big Mac burger from McDonald's."

Big Mac.

Method

1. Combine all the sauce ingredients in a bowl and chill.

2. To make the patties, season the mince with salt and pepper and form into four balls using about 1/3 cup mince each. Place each on to a square of baking paper and flatten to form into circles. Heat oil in a large frypan over high heat. Cook patties for 1-2 minutes each side until lightly charred and cooked through. Remove from heat and keep warm.

3. Slice each bun into three and lightly toast.

4. Assemble the burgers: spread a little sauce over the bottom base, top with chopped onion, shredded lettuce, slice of cheese, patty and some pickle slices. Top with the middle bun layer, and spread with more Big Mac sauce, onion, lettuce, pickles, beef patty and then finish with more sauce. Top with burger lid to serve.