Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed just what life is like running the country and raising a toddler.

Chatting to Coast host Jason Reeves, Ardern shared that amongst an unprecedented month-long nationwide lockdown, she and partner Clarke Gayford have found themselves in the middle of another mammoth task - potty training.

And apparently Ardern and Gayford's 1-year-old daughter Neve isn't taking to the training too well.

When Reeves asked the PM how it was going, she responded by laughing and saying: "Massive fail is all I can say!"

The prime minister revealed that potty training her daughter was proving a challenge. Photo / Getty Images

"Maybe we went too early or maybe we used the wrong incentive because now I'm pretty sure her requests for the potty are just because she wants the rewards," Ardern told the radio host.

Reeves joked that she must take after her mum saying, "Not a bad negotiator herself, perhaps."

"There's lots of traits that I worry about [her]," Ardern replied with a laugh.

Ardern also shared on her Facebook page that Neve had joined in the #NZEggHunt and drew her own Easter egg.

Neve created her own Easter egg art. Photo / Facebook

"Nana decided to go with a vivid for the job," she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter's artwork.

"Neve lost her balance mid drawing so we now have this masterpiece, and a fairly similar one on the carpet."