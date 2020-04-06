She might have been crowned Miss England in 2019, but now the beauty queen has hung up her crown and returned from overseas to continue her career as a doctor.

Bhasha Mukherjee competed in the Miss World beauty pageant before taking a break as a junior doctor, instead focusing on humanitarian work.

But with global Covid-19 pandemic forcing lockdown around the world, Miss England decided to come home and join the frontline in a bid to save people's lives.

Mukherjee was getting messages from former colleagues at her old hospital, the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England, telling her how hard the situation was for them.

She soon got in touch with hospital authorities, saying she wanted to come back to work.

She told CNN that it felt wrong to be wearing her Miss England crown, even for humanitarian work, while people around the world were dying from coronavirus and her colleagues were working so hard.

"When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you're still expected to put the crown on, get ready... look pretty."

But, she added: "I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work.

"There's no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need."

Mukherjee is self-isolating for two weeks until she can return to work as a doctor at the Pilgrim Hospital.

She specialises in respiratory medicine.

The UK has recorded more than 51,000 cases of Covid-19 and over 5000 deaths.