Ewe have to be kidding! A flock of sheep have been spotted making the most of lockdown after enjoying themselves in a deserted children's playground for the second day straight.

The curious farm animals have been caught twice playing on the equipment, pushing each other around the roundabouts.

The friendly animals on Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire, Wales, are usually kept away from the children's area but are allowed to roam during lockdown.

Park owner Gareth Williams quickly captured video of their exploits, revealing he was "shocked" when he saw the sheep spinning on the roundabout toy.

"I was quite shocked when I saw them... we don't usually have them down here so it was quite amazing to see.

"Some of them were playing and others were all around the park. I was really surprised at how quickly they've started to play and get the hang of it.

Sheep are usually kept away from the children's play area at Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire, but have been allowed to roam free during the coronavirus. Photo / Gareth Williams

"They're not usually here when the park is open."

Despite the park being closed to the public, Williams has lambed 200 sheep since lockdown with just 10 left to lamb.

Earlier this week, a flock of lambs were seen enjoying the spring weather in England's Lancashire.