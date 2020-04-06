A 104-year-old Italian woman has become the oldest person in the world to recover from Covid-19.

Ada Zanusso, who also survived the Spanish Flu in 1918, fell ill at her nursing home in northern Italy on March 17 — eight days after the country went into lockdown, the Sun reports.

After suffering symptoms including vomiting, fever and difficulty breathing, she tested positive for the coronavirus while in hospital.

"I suspected it was coronavirus because of the number of cases at the care home. They have sadly had a few fatalities there," her son Giampiero told the Sun.

He added that she recovered well and that doctors believe she is the oldest person in the world to beat the virus.

Her doctor, Carla Furno Marchese, provided an update on her status, revealing she is on the mend after tackling the virus.

"She is up and about and not lying in bed and she can walk to her chair," she said.

"She has lost none of her lucidity and intelligence. Her recovery is a great joy for us and a sign of good hope for all that are suffering in these difficult days."

Two women of 103 have recovered previously — Zhang Guangfen, of Wuhan, China, and an unnamed Iranian.

Italy has suffered at least 15,880 deaths from Covid-19 and 128,900 cases.

