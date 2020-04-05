The Queen will urge Britain to rise to the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, speaking of her faith that this generation will prove themselves "as strong as any" that have come before as she makes a rare public address at 7am New Zealand time.

Invoking the spirit that saw the country through the Second World War, the 93-year-old monarch will talk in a speech Sunday night of her hope that Britons will be able to "take pride in how they responded", drawing on the traits of "self-discipline, quiet good-humoured resolve and fellow-feeling" that characterise the UK.

No 10 said The Queen's intervention was designed to "lift the nation's spirits" as the Government urged people to follow lockdown rules designed to slow the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.

The Queen's address was filmed at Windsor Castle by a single cameraman wearing protective equipment who stood a safe distance from the monarch, while technical staff worked from the next room.

Advertisement

The four-minute broadcast will be aired at 7am.

The message was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, are living in semi-isolation to protect them from coronavirus. The Prince of Wales, 71, has already contracted the virus, though was well enough to open the temporary Nightingale Hospital at London's ExCeL centre via video link on Friday.

‌

It comes as:

• The death toll of those who tested positive rose by 708, taking the UK total to 4313. They included a 5-year-old with an underlying condition, who became the country's youngest victim;

• Prof Stephen Powis, the NHS medical director, said hospital admissions from the virus had shown signs of "plateauing" in London, the worst-hit area of the country, and new cases had recently "stabilised", as he warned the UK not to "take our foot off the pedal";

• It emerged that 13 residents at a Glasgow care home had died over the past week following a suspected outbreak;

• Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister's fiancée, revealed she had been in bed for the past week with coronavirus symptoms but was "now on the mend". She wrote on Twitter of her "worry" about having Covid-19 while she was pregnant, as Boris Johnson also remained in isolation with a high temperature;

• Michael Gove, the UK Cabinet Office minister, revealed that a team from University College London working with Mercedes Benz was producing 250 new breathing aids for Covid-19 patients a day, with plans to increase the number to 1000 per day this week. Meanwhile, a shipment of 300 ventilators arrived from China;

Advertisement

A senior No 10 official said: "The Queen is the best judge of when to talk to the country and we absolutely agree that now is the right time. We have asked the country to make huge sacrifices and life is very difficult at the moment for a great number of people. Hearing from Her Majesty at this time is an important way of helping to lift the nation's spirits."

- Telegraph Media Group