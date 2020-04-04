To help parents teach their children about what is going on in the world and about the importance of social distancing as we tackle the pandemic, The Wiggles have released a new song.

"Social Distancing" is a catchy tune that explains to children why we need to keep our distance from each other right, and why they can't go to school or meet up with their friends.

It puts the focus on keeping others safer, including nana.

It also teaches children about the importance of washing their hands.

"Social distancing is staying home to help the world," the chorus says.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on March 29 and has had nearly a quarter of a million views.

"The importance of staying home and social distancing doesn't have to be a scary conversation," The Wiggles say in the video description, calling on everone to become "a hand-washing hero".

