A photo has captured the heartbreaking moment a father finds out his baby girl has died after his wife suffered a miscarriage while the two were kept apart.

Because of Covid-19 isolation rules, Jared and Sarah Gliem, from Pennsylvania, US, were separated when they arrived at the hospital.

Jared was told via speakerphone while behind a glass door that their baby girl, name Cameron, had died.

Sarah shared the devastating photo of her husband breaking down in tears to remind people of the major impact self-isolation is causing between families and urged people to stay home.

“Today, my husband had to sit in the hallway, and listen through speaker phone. to hear that our baby went to be with... Posted by Sweet Grace Ministries on Monday, 23 March 2020

Speaking to the Sun, Sarah said she was self-isolating at home when she started bleeding.

Jared rushed her to hospital, and she was taken to a hospital room, but Jared was told he wasn't allowed in because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"As I was checking in I was asking if he could come back with me because we thought we were having a miscarriage. When they said no I began to sob," she told the Sun.



"He watched me through the glass door and was texting me. He told me I don't have to be the superhero in every situation and that it was okay to not be strong enough for this.

"I snapped his picture when he wasn't looking because... I wanted to always remember that in times of trouble that no matter what we had each other's back even if we weren't together."

Cameron was the second of their three children to die. Their little daughter Chloe also died. Neither deaths were linked to coronavirus.

Jared and his wife Sarah were kept apart in the hospital due to self-isolation rules. Photo / Sarah Gliem

In her blog she wrote: "As I laid on the exam table with Jared on speaker phone, we got the news that no parent ever wants to hear … again, 'There was no longer a heartbeat.'

"To say that I didn't cry harder at hearing Jared through the phone is an understatement," she said.

"He had NOBODY to comfort him.

"Imagine sitting in a hallway crying because you found out your dream of becoming a parent to a breathing, warm, growing child was gone again.

"I was just so angry. Angry that people can't stay home, angry that people aren't taking this seriously, angry that I didn't get to hug my husband when we found out that this baby was gone, too."