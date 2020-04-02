Meghan Markle is set to take on Hollywood with husband Prince Harry and according to a lifelong friend it signals the beginning of the lifestyle she's always wanted.

According to the Sun, Markle has always dreamed of living the "full-blown Hollywood lifestyle" and will no doubt be thrilled to "show off" Harry - that is following reports from a "lifelong friend".

The "inner-circle" pal also noted that Prince Harry is said to be star-struck by Hollywood and it wouldn't have been hard to persuade him to make the big move.

The friend's comments come days after the couple fled Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic, and set up a new home near Hollywood, with 10-month-old Archie.

The connection told the Sun: "This is the ideal result for her – she comes back to Hollywood with a prince to show off and getting to pick and choose who she wants to work and socialise with rather than the other way around.

"I think she always wanted to be back here, she always dreamed of the full-blown Hollywood lifestyle and this kind of clout. And I don't think it was even that hard to persuade Harry.

"Harry would do anything she wanted even when she was just a USA actress. She then was able to extend her circle thanks to their relationship and bring names like Oprah [Winfrey] and Serena Williams to their wedding.

"He was smitten and star-struck over the whole thing. I don't think she had to twist his arm to move to Hollywood."

The shock move was said to have "horrified" the royal family. It was initially believed Harry and Meghan would consider returning to Britain to help the family after Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 and the Queen and Prince Philip were put in isolation.

News of the move came last week after Disney pushed ahead with the release of a charity film about elephants, in which Meghan provides a voiceover.