Dear New Zealand,

I am an American intensive care, registered nurse, who recently had to leave New Zealand to return to the States because of the unfolding pandemic crisis at home.

I moved to New Zealand in early February to work at the Dunedin Hospital in the ICU. It was an adventure I had been planning for more than a year and I was beyond excited the past two months, exploring your beautiful country, learning to paraglide and surf, meeting amazing Kiwis, and generally loving all things New Zealand.

I watched with a growing horror and sinking feeling as the USA became an epicenter, and despite having other countries' examples of how to handle the pandemic, my country has yet to form a coherent, national strategy that would save thousands, potentially millions, of lives. I could try to explain America's chaotic and confusing response, but frankly, it makes no sense to me. All I could do was come home and try to help what will assuredly be a months-long, maybe years-long, crisis.

The reason for my letter is to tell you that I think New Zealand is doing all the right things collectively: a national, four-week quarantine; social distancing; coherent public health messaging; every hospital is preparing, in communication, planning, and working together to form a coherent healthcare response.

On the personal, individual level, every single Kiwi and resident without exception has the right attitude: "We'll get through this together." I was blown away at the kindness and generosity shown to me by my co-workers, friends and strangers alike.

I was able to leave the country with about two days' notice, only hours before the level 4 alert was put in place. I made it home 20 hours before my home state, Alaska, instituted its own state-wide quarantine (most states haven't, so I am proud of Alaska for recognising and responding appropriately).

I already wish I could have stayed in New Zealand because I would be much safer, but I felt a duty to come home, to be close to my family in Seattle who are living in an outbreak epicentre, and to help take care of my fellow Alaskans.

Susan Goodwin. Photo / supplied

Time will tell how bad it gets for us all, but I know that New Zealand will be able to look back and say with confidence that it took aggressive, pro-active steps to mitigate the danger. I only wish I could say that about my own country.

Stay safe. Stay Kiwi. You'll get through this and I look forward to the day I can return and continue my New Zealand adventure.

• Susan Goodwin is an ICU nurse in Anchorage, Alaska.

