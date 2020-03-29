Spanish Princess Maria Teresa, 86, has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Of the Bourbon-Parma Royal Family in Spain, the princess is the world's first royal to die from the virus, now a global pandemic.

According to the Sun, Teresa's brother, Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma, advised of her death yesterday.

Photo / Getty Images

Princess Maria Teresa was born in Paris in 1933 to Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon, who had a total of six children.

She did not have any children of her own but is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, including Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma, Duke of Parma and Piacenza, Princess Margarita and Prince Jaime.

The royal death comes as Spain registers a record number of coronavirus deaths in a day. And reports state the Spanish army is now being handed emergency powers to transfer bodies because undertakers are unable to cope.

News of the princess' death follows the revelation last week that the UK's Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus, but only has a "mild" case.

Bourbon-Parma is a royal household which is a cadet branch of the Spanish royal family, descended from the French Capetian dynasty.

A cadet branch is created when a young member of a Royal Family, who is not the current heir, is granted lands and titles of his own.