A heartbreaking photo of a cancer-stricken 4-year-old and her dad kissing through a glass window has been shared online to raise awareness for the importance of self-isolation.

Mila Sneddon is undergoing intensive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with leukaemia in November last year.

Her parents, Lynda, 36, and Scott, 50, decided the best way to keep their little girl safe was by not taking any risks and self-isolating in different houses.

The mum of two shared a heartbreaking photo of Mila kissing her dad through the window.

The snap of Mila Sneddon giving her dad a kiss through a glass window was shared by her mum to raise awareness of the importance of self-isolation. Photo / Caters News Agency

Lynda, from Falkirk, Scotland, is sharing their story to highlight the importance of social distancing.

She said: "We have had thousands of heartfelt comments which is refreshing and reassuring for us to read.

"Initially we felt bad to separate the family and did consider perhaps we were being too cautious but there's lots of families out there who have done the same to protect their loved ones.

The family have made the brave decision to self-isolate separately. Photo / Caters New Agency

"I hope the picture makes people realise the importance of self distancing and to stop ignoring the guidelines.

"It is difficult for us all but the longer people go out, the longer we will have to stay indoors and Mila is missing her daddy and sister.

"She feels anxious at bedtime knowing her dad and sister are not home but his visits at the window make her happy.

Mila Sneddon after treatment. Photo / Caters News Agency

"Despite everything that is going on, she remains a happy and funny little girl who jokes with her dad when he comes.

"She asks 'Are you here to drop off the supplies?' They put their arms outstretched for an 'air hug' and blow kisses through the window."

Lynda says she's 'overwhelmed by the support' and comments and reassured it was the right decision.

Mila, pictured before she became sick, has been isolated with her mum in a separate house to her dad to protect her. Photos / Caters News

The photo was taken on March 20 and has been liked by over 44,000 people and shared 37,000 times.

She adds: "We talked about isolating together as a family but we have bills to pay and my daughter, Jodi, 16, is still in and out of school to submit her coursework.

"Scott, who is a service engineer, predominantly works alone but still comes into contact with people including getting the things we need from the supermarket so it is a risk we simply were not willing to take.

"They have both moved in with my parents for the foreseeable but he still visits and communicates through the window, over FaceTime and the phone.

"When he first came, Mila was confused and asked 'Why can't daddy come in?' which upset us both.

The family believe it's important they separated to keep Mila safe as her dad needed to work which puts him at risk of being exposed. Photo / Caters News Agency

"But after explaining we need to keep her healthy and protect her from germs that he could bring home, she understands.

"Mila is used to periods of isolation as are many parents with children who have compromised immune systems."

The family received the shock diagnosis last November after Mila became "sleepy".

She has since received seven blood transfusions - something Lynda fears may decrease during the pandemic.

Lynda said: "The week prior to Mila's diagnosis - she was dancing at her dad's party - she didn't have any symptoms to suggest something sinister.

"She was just tired and slept a lot after nursery so we assumed she was anaemic and brought her to the doctors.

"It all happened so fast and we were quickly absorbed into a new world full of surreal experiences and it has been auto-pilot ever since.

"We are still trying to come to terms with it all and coronavirus has made it even more challenging.

"We are keeping her safe but we worry about hospitals as there is limited testing and Mila still needs to attend for treatment. How do we know if medics haven't got the virus?

Mila Sneddon in hospital during treatment. Photo / Caters News Agency

"She also requires blood transfusions to live but the donations are likely to take a hit - it is a very frustrating and worrying time for us all.

"I hope her story helps save lives and makes people stop going out and risking the lives of others as there are many vulnerable people like Mila who need protecting.

"We would also like to thank all of the frontline key staff for their dedication and commitment to caring for those in need during this time."