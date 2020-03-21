While many freelancers are used to working from their sofa, others who are used to leaving the house every day are struggling to adjust to the double-edged sword of remote work, and are sharing some of their tips and commiserating on their struggles through posts and memes.

me, WFH hour 1: this’ll be fine

me, WFH hour 7: pic.twitter.com/hKXA26b7fa — kay sweenz (@kellifyjellify) March 19, 2020

Everyone with a fake job gets to stay home and get paid to drop funny gifs into Slack, everyone with a real job has to be a frontline pandemic worker or get fired. — virus.exe (@MikiZarzycki) March 17, 2020

Work From Home... DAY 1: Crisp shirt, fresh jeans, Seize The Day!! DAY 2: Sweatpants, yesterday’s underwear. DAY 3: Seriously questions value of showering and shaving. DAY 4: Takes first two conference calls from bed.🤯🤦‍♂️ — Mike Sievert (@SievertMike) March 12, 2020

when i pass thru the background of my boyfriend's WFH video call: pic.twitter.com/1lTaeWUejs — Kirsten King (@KirstenKing_) March 18, 2020

Work From Home Dress Code For strict compliance



Alin ka sa dito? #WorkFromHome #WFH pic.twitter.com/eYO9CUdOOj — Sskait @ Komikon April 18 (@sskaitcomics) March 18, 2020

When you walk into your WFH office and realize your #newcoworker just video called your boss…



Anyone else dealing with a lot of new “coworkers”?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3RRqlGvjDb — Matt Staneff (@StaneffMatt) March 18, 2020

working from home got me thinking about those hard candies on my desk at work pic.twitter.com/cVhSYLe04Z — honey (@shaberrrry) March 19, 2020

The fact everyone can so easily work from home is proof we never have to go back again. Goodbye dickheads. — Andrew Wolfe (@deadatthewheel) March 16, 2020

I heard that once we go in to lockdown you'll only be allowed to leave home to buy groceries, get medical care, do solo exercise, and take yourself to the police station if you're working from home wearing jeans. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) March 18, 2020

I HATE BEING QUARANTINED



STUCK IN ONE STUPID BUILDING ALL THE TIME



I WOULD RATHER GO BETWEEN THE SAME TWO OR THREE BUILDINGS REPEATEDLY DOING THE SAME ACTIVITIES IN AN ALMOST IDENTICAL ORDER



NOW THATS LIVING — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) March 17, 2020

Memes are great at uniting people in a time of crisis because they create an extra barrier between the poster and audience, allowing them to express their vulnerabilities and worries through the protective shield of irony that posting online provides.

Whether this is good for long-term mental health is a source of debate online, as the irony-poisoned argue and struggle to decide whether they are fine and having a laugh or their brains are in fact broken.

For most, the solution seems to be continuing to meekly "post through it".

We previously saw a surge in coronavirus-related memes in relation to the recent toilet paper crisis.

It's likely we will see plenty more as the pandemic continues.

