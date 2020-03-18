When you're stuck in self-isolation, even the smallest of friendly gestures can make a difference.

The yearly Neighbours Day campaign, a 10-day event aimed at helping people connect in a community, has had to get creative due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year the event runs from March 27 to April 5, 2020, inspiring people to reach out to those around them and build relationships with their neighbours.

"While social distancing is our new norm we shouldn't withdraw from neighbourly connection," organisers say.

So instead of encouraging gatherings, the campaign is calling for people to get in touch with their neighbours and make sure they're not feeling lonely.

Whether that's getting people's phone numbers, email addresses or Skype details, becoming part of community Facebook pages, or leaving notes in letterboxes, there's many ways to reach those around you.

One Wellingtonian, Meena Kadri, is making resources like flyers to help people connect, to offer to run errands or even just be there to talk to over the phone.

The Neighbours Day team repeated Ministry of Health advice to wash hands thoroughly, stay away if you're sick, and limit physical contact.

"Elbow tapping, ankle bumping, or the 'hi-brows' raise are all great options.

"With social distancing becoming the new normal, having a cuppa over Skype, or having an active group text can help to combat emotional distance from those around you.

"Being connected to our neighbours and communities is especially important at times like these, when already vulnerable people may be even more at risk."

The campaign started in 2009 in collaboration with several partners including the Mental Health Foundation, Auckland council, church groups and Neighbourhood Support New Zealand.

Thousands of people, organisations and local businesses have been involved since then, bringing people together each year.