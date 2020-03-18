The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to wrap up their UK foundation as they prepare to launch a new version of their life's work from North America, it is understood.

The Sussexes, who are in Canada after completing their short time as senior members of the Royal family in Britain, are working to announce plans for their "non-profit" organisation this month, if the coronavirus crisis allows.

Paperwork filed in the UK indicates they have begun formally shutting down the Sussex Royal foundation, as the director of their trading company leaves without being replaced.

The couple, who officially end their time as working royals on March 31 as agreed with the Queen, have been consulting US experts about their new charity, to be based in North America.

It is understood the other directors of Sussex Royal - Stefan Allesch-Taylor, Karen Blackett and Steven Cooper, plus Kirsty Young, the broadcaster - will have no role in the new set-up.

The couple hope to announce developments before April, but may be disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Plans for the Sussexes were hastily redrawn after they were blocked from using Sussex Royal for their commercial activities.

They will not use the name in their new organisation, despite insisting in a statement published on their website that the Queen had "no jurisdiction" over the word "royal" overseas.

Paperwork filed with Companies House last week confirmed the departure of Natalie Campbell, a former director of Sussex Royal and the sole director of MWX Tradings Ltd, the company set up to support Sussex Royal and used for filing items of business including trademark applications.

Ms Campbell, who moved to work for the Sussexes after a successful stint at the then-shared Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has left and has taken up the role of chief executive of Belu Water.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo / AP

She has been replaced at MWX by James Holt, head of communications for Sussex Royal.

It is the clearest indication yet that the Sussexes are to set their sights far wider than Britain, seeking global support for their future non-profit activities.

They are already reported to have consulted experts at Stanford University, which describes itself as "dedicated to finding solutions to big challenges".

Travalyst, the Duke's eco-friendly travel initiative, is the only remaining part of the former Sussex Royal network expected to run from Britain under his leadership. The couple will continue to work as patrons for charities including the Invictus Games, founded by the Duke.

The couple have been considering working models such as those run by the Clintons, Gateses, Obamas and Blairs.

But Prince Harry recently told a Russian prankster whom he believed to be Greta Thunberg, the environmental campaigner: "We thought we'd just take a moment and see if there was some form of other organisation or different entity we could create that could bring people together, rather than us just starting a foundation."

A spokesman for Sussex Royal said: "As has previously been announced, the Duke and Duchess are in the process of establishing a new not-for-profit organisation that can best support their global charitable, campaign and philanthropic work.

"More information on the new organisation will be announced shortly."