Like a real-life episode of The Block meets Big Brother, Bethany Reitsma considers the best ways to spruce up your home while you're in lockdown.

As we collectively find ourselves staring down the barrel of a month at home, without work for some, don't succumb to days on end of Netflix binges, sleep ins and afternoon naps. I mean, if that's what you're in to, go for it. But hit pause on your show for a minute and look around you: see that pile of old magazines and bills you've been meaning to toss, and that bulging linen cupboard down the hallway, or that wonky handle on the toilet door? This is probably the best chance you'll ever get to work a little home-makeover magic.

Here are five ways to get your home as pristine as Marie Kondo's in no time.

1. Clean out the fridge and pantry

Tempted to hit the supermarket and clear out their reserves of kitchen items? Panic-buying isn't the answer. Instead, look at what you've already got stowed away in your pantry: didn't realise you already had three bags of rice in there did you? Not to mention pasta, couscous and tinned vegetables you've probably forgotten about.

It's time to deal with what's lurking in your fridge and pantry. Photo / 123rf

Empty out your fridge and pantry, chuck out the inedible stuff and make a list of what's still good.

It's astonishing how many meals can be thrown together from back-of-the-pantry food without stepping foot in the supermarket.

From here you can group what you've got into meal ideas, or line them up neatly so you can clearly see what you're working with.

Give your plants some love

Whether you're the gardening type or can barely keep a few pot plants alive, now might be the time to give those green thumbs some exercise.

Plants will brighten up your home and help reduce anxiety. Photo / 123rf

Try planting a little herb garden on your windowsill, installing some elegant hanging plants in the corner of the living room, or going for the easy option and finding some nice low-maintenance succulents for that home office.

Not only will a bit of greenery make your humble abode look and feel better, plants have been proven to help lower anxiety, which we could all do with given the current situation.

Refresh the bathroom cabinet

It's not just the pantry and fridge that can get cluttered - your bathroom cabinet probably has years' worth of old prescription meds and potions stowed away.

The bathroom cabinet is probably due for a clean out. Photo / 123rf

It's the perfect time to pull it all out, chuck out the bottles and pills past their use-by dates and make an inventory of what's on hand in the bathroom.

Don't overbuy when you refill it, either - you'll help make sure the vulnerable can still access the basic medicines they need, rather than face empty shelves because the rest of us are going crazy in the medicine aisle.

Make your household more sustainable

If you've been meaning to start a compost bin or a worm farm for years, but haven't got around to it, now's the time. And as a bonus, these are projects the kids can get involved with to alleviate some boredom.

Get the kids in the garden for a greener home. Photo / 123rf

Start composting your food scraps, plant some vegetables and watch your backyard flourish - it'll make your home greener in the long run.

There are plenty more sustainable ways to keep the kids busy in the garden too - from making a seed bomb or building a giant scarecrow.

Tick those odd jobs off the list

Most of us have a long list of unfinished odd jobs we never quite have the time for, whether that's cleaning out the cupboards, fixing furniture or hanging up artwork.

Finally, some time to tackle all those odd jobs around the house. Photo / 123rf

Being stuck at home means you've got the time to finally kick those pesky tasks off your to-do list, all in the name of home improvement.

It's like an episode of The Block meets Big Brother. You're welcome.