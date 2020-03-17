The Queen is to move to Windsor Castle this week as part of coronavirus contingency measures that will see all mass public royal engagements cancelled.

The monarch, who will be 94 in April, will leave Buckingham Palace for her annual Easter stay at Windsor on Thursday, a week earlier than planned, and is likely to remain there until government advice on coronavirus changes.

In what is described by the palace as "a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances", aides have announced a "number of changes" to the Queen's diary.

Garden parties and investitures are to be cancelled, along with the annual Maundy Service at St George's Chapel.

All royal engagements involving large numbers of members of the public will be cancelled or postponed, including those undertaken by younger members of the family.

The decision – unprecedented in modern times – will see the Queen leave London on Thursday after completing planned audiences in which she will receive the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Bishop of Hereford.

The monarch will be based at Windsor with a reduced household and will be following appropriate advice, a source said.

"Future audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice," a spokesman said. "Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday March 19, one week earlier than planned. It is likely that the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by the Queen and other members of the Royal Family in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed."

Investitures will be rearranged to later dates, while those expecting to attend garden parties hosted by the Queen in recognition of their good works or contribution to society will be invited again next year.

Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the state visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course and after consultation with the Government, the palace said.

The Royal Horticultural Society confirmed that it was calling off the Chelsea Flower Show, its flagship event of the summer.

The Queen and senior members of the Royal Family are expected to follow government advice to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Until now, she has been undertaking her usual duties at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, meeting visiting dignitaries.

She has already worn gloves for one public investiture, at which she shook hands with more than 50 recipients.

Planned visits to Cheshire and Camden have been cancelled. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's tour to Cyprus, Bosnia and Jordan has been postponed on government advice.

Last week, members of the Royal Family attended the Commonwealth Day Service among hundreds of people at Westminster Abbey. The Duke of Cambridge was seen to discuss the new recommendation of not shaking hands, while the Duke of Sussex performed elbow bumps and the Duchess of Sussex hugged Alexandra Burke and Craig David. Prince Charles opted for a new "namaste" greeting.

The Queen usually hosts three garden parties at her London home, with charities hosting another two. They are expected to be formally cancelled in an announcement later on Tuesday. The annual garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, which is held in July, will not be part of the announcement.

The palace is expected to say that the events will not be going ahead this year, with the 30,000 intended guests receiving an invitation next year instead.

A source said: "Given the situation, it was considered to be the most sensible course of action. But those who were on the list will be invited next year."

The Royal Horticultural Society said that, with the Government "no longer supporting mass gathering events", all RHS shows, garden events and school visits will be cancelled with immediate effect until June 30.

But RHS gardens will remain open "with a number of increased precautionary measures in place".

In a statement, the RHS said: "This is a worldwide unprecedented and challenging time for so many people, and of course the health and safety of our members, visitors, exhibitors and staff remains our number one priority."