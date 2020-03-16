In a time of crisis, one Australian traveller has given a very honest response to how he plans to spend two weeks in coronavirus isolation.

The man, who was interviewed outside Gold Coast Airport this morning for a Queensland television station, was asked to share his thoughts on the compulsory quarantine period as he exited the terminal.

The response from the man's female companion was priceless.

His response was priceless.

"Yeah just gonna lock myself in and punch some cones for a couple of days," the traveller answered.

The man behind the camera is heard laughing, before telling the man "you can't say that, they'll probably use it".

His female companion then told him he was "going to go viral" and would have to stay inside to avoid the attention.

"I'm gonna have to stay inside anyway,' he said.

The bizarre exchange came as PM Scott Morrison warned Australians will have to change their way of life for at least six months as coronavirus continues to spread.

"This will be a difficult six months. It could be longer. It could be sooner than that," he told ABC radio on Monday.

People arriving in Australia will be allowed to transit to their home state if they are well upon arrival, but not if they're sick.

The total number of cases in Australia has reached more than 360, while the deaths of a 77-year-old and 90-year-old take the toll to five.