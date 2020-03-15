A bride hell bent on getting her perfect day has stirred outrage amid the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

Taking to Facebook, the bride told guests if they miss her wedding due to coronavirus, they'd be considered "dead to her".

"I've spent thousands of dollars. I've been working out, budgeting, dodging family politics land mines, chased rsvps, tried my hand and (sic) both electrical and wood work, personalised gifts, answered a million emails, aaand drank lots of wine in the bathtub," she wrote, noting her wedding is in 37 days.

"So I feel justified in remind my guests that … I don't care. If you miss my wedding because of coronavirus paranoia. You are dead to me."

The woman's rant was shared to Reddit where users were quick to slam her demand.

"I would be mad too, but damn think about other people than yourself woman (sic)," wrote one.

Another commentor wrote: "Cool, so any wedding guests that have anything resembling an autoimmune or chronic illness will risk their lives by attending her wedding. I'm sure that's worth the thousands of dollars she spent on her own entitlement."

And a third commented: "My cousin's wedding was supposed to be next weekend, you know what they did? Reschedule it! Because they're smart."

One also shared their concerns about their own family and that they wouldn't risk their family's health in order to have a perfect wedding day.

"My grandma is almost 90. I see her often. I think it's terrible to be selfish in a situation like this. Sorry about your wedding but I wouldn't risk my family's health. Deal with it."

Others who had pending weddings to attend or hold for themselves weighed in too.

'Shout out to my BIL who just cancelled their wedding party at the end of the month due to the virus. Are they disappointed? Obviously. Is it what needs to be done right now? Definitely," wrote one.

A second shared: "A wedding in Brazil had one guest come from Aspen, and he was positive with Corona. Now 200 people are being monitored and might have to be tested. so, unless this girl hands out hand disinfectant as party gifts ..."

Another wrote: "It sucks and I'd be mad if I had to cancel my wedding BUT not mad at guests for not wanting to go to a wedding in a pandemic.

"I'd try to cancel as much as I could, get courthouse married and then throw a wedding after the virus is over. I know easier said than done but we are in a pandemic."

But some shared sympathies for the bride while others believed she'd made the comment in jest.

"I'm pretty sure she's just expressing her frustration with the situation rather than being serious," a supporter said.

"I'm sure a lot of brides-to-be can sympathise with putting in time and money, and then dealing with the disappointment that your loved ones won't show, and that it's out of your control.

"Posting this to a wedding group rather than her personal page where all her guests will see it makes it seem more lighthearted."