A top royal expert has revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel seriously hurt about leaving the royal family.

Omid Scobie, Bazaar.com's royal editor at large, claims the couple feel the way they've been treated following their announcement has been "cruel".

"To say they were crushed is an understatement," adding it was "unnecessarily cruel".

Scobie, who is a journalist in Harry and Meghan's inner circle, also claims the royal family drove a wedge between the pair and their family with a lack of love and compassion.

Advertisement

"Things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times."

The couple had ultimately felt Megxit "wasn't necessary", but they were forced into it after being "left to fend for themselves against impossible circumstances — even during her pregnancy".

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, completing two tours in Afghanistan and rising to the rank of captain before he founded the Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

READ MORE:

• Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make 'awkward' greeting with William and Kate

• Prince Harry reveals pain over Megxit in call with Russian pranksters

• Meghan and Harry's farewell tour highlights major headache for royal family

• Meghan and Harry: Painful royal truth in photo

But the couple's move to Canada and decision to step down from royal duties means Harry has to give up his military honours, describing it as "a wound that will take time to heal".

"Giving up his royal duties has resulted in his military honours coming to an end — a particularly tough pill to swallow and something that has been just as difficult for his wife to witness. It is, a source close to the couple tells me, a wound that will take time to heal for Harry."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony in May 2018. Photo / AP

In a moving account of Harry and Meghan's final days as senior royals, Scobie wrote: "To say they were crushed is an understatement. It's a decision that the couple still feel wasn't necessary, but also wasn't a surprise, given the lack of support they received as they were relentlessly attacked by sections of the British press with almost daily mistruths and hateful commentary.

"While recent tabloid coverage has made it seem like the Sussexes' half-in-half-out bid was about wanting it all, the reality was a couple who were left with no other choice but to create their own change after being left to fend for themselves against impossible circumstances — even during her pregnancy.

Advertisement

"They knew something had to change, but they also didn't want to stop supporting the queen. One can't help but wonder if things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times."

Harry and baby Archie in Canada. Photo / Instagram

He indicated the couple, who have performed a lot of charity work, feel their final chapter as royals was a cruel ending to their proud legacy.

"For a couple who only ever wanted to focus on their work and bring good to the world, it seems like an unnecessarily cruel ending to their royal lives. Forced to give up roles they're incredibly proud of after sacrificing so much to get there.

"And while much has been [incorrectly] speculated about specific commercial endeavours they might be taking on, both Harry and Meghan are eager to get stuck into their work, which will still revolve around their humanitarian efforts and helping amplify the voices of young people around the world on a wide gamut of issues."

"The terrain may be a little different but their priorities are exactly the same as before," a well-placed source tells me. "Keeping the family, most importantly Archie, safe is what will make all of this worth it."