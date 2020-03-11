Milo has dropped a new version of its classic drink into stores – and the new offering is stirring people up online.

The classic drink has gone plant-based, which should mean vegans can now enjoy Milo whenever they fancy.

Milo has launched a plant-based version of its famous drink. Photo / Facebook

However, some Milo fans have pointed out it's not technically vegan due to the fact it "may contain traces of milk" - a warning Nestle has declared on the tin.

Despite this, the plant-based Milo - which also contains gluten and soy - is described as being "vegan friendly" on the tin.

Advertisement

The new version is being touted as "vegan friendly". Photo / Instagram

And it's a fact that's not been missed by a few disappointed vegans online.

"Why would I enjoy something made on the same production line or in the same factory? one vegan wrote on the brand's Facebook page. "Sorry but just because it may taste nice doesn't make it acceptable."

"Label says may contain milk which is not vegan, sorry try again," another said.

"Wait … It says that it may contain milk … How does that make it vegan?" a confused person asked on Instagram.

It may still contain dairy due to being made on the same assembly line as regular Milo. Photo / Instagram

In response a Nestle spokeswoman told news.com.au: "While Milo Plant Based does not contain dairy based ingredients, we disclose on the can that 'it may contain milk' as it is produced in the same factory as original Milo.

"While processes are undertaken to ensure there is no contact, as a precaution we disclose that the product may contain milk."

But others weren't bothered by the fact the product could contain milk, writing on Facebook it was a "game-changer" and thanking Nestle for the new addition.

"My life has just changed for the better," one person wrote, while another excited shopper tagged their friend and said: "Game changer for you. Now Nesquik need to bring out plant based strawberry aha."

Advertisement

Plant-based eaters can enjoy the new Milo (three heaped teaspoons recommended, but no one's going to judge if you go for more) with cold or warm soy milk.

In a statement Nestle Dairy business manager Anna Stewart said the decision to create a plant-based version was about giving people more options to enjoy Milo.

"As we know people are looking for more plant-based products, it was time to look at how Milo could evolve to offer more options that don't compromise on taste," Stewart said.

"Milo Plant Based is created using the same core ingredients as original Milo – malt, barley and cocoa, but we've taken out the milk powder, reduced the added sugar, and added plant-based ingredients from soy and oats."