Nothing sparks excitement like a new Dyson product – especially one that has been seven years in the making.

But after spending millions of dollars, the cult-British brand has unveiled its third item in the beauty space, the Dyson Corrale.

The Dyson Corrale in dark nickel/fuchsia and purple/black will be available in New Zealand on Dyson.co.nz from April 24.

After that, keen consumers can buy Dyson's newest release in the flesh at selected Farmers stores from May 1 for $749.

As with everything Dyson touches, the hair straightener is unlike anything else on the market. For starters, the bathroom staple is cordless, a feature leading competitors haven't offered to date.

Without a clunky cord, users will be able to use it on the go or throw it in their handbags for quick and easy touch-ups. Game-changer right?

The brand synonymous with hi-tech vacuum cleaners has also poured many thousands of hours developing its patented "flexible" plates to fix a common problem found in other hair straighteners – evenly distributing heat – insisting the Corrale will get the job done "with less hair damage".

The Corrale hair straightener follows the success of their other products including the Airwrap. Photo / Supplied

Dyson said the flexible copper plate is better at keeping hair all in one place instead of losing strands as the user drags the tool through. This, in turn, means you don't have to run the tool through your hair multiple times to smooth it out, resulting in less heat exposure and potential damage overall.

New Zealand hairdresser of the year Michael Beel shared: "With conventional hair straighteners, hair tends to slip out from the plates as you're passing the styler through, forcing you to go over the same section of hair multiple times, which results in excessive heat damage.

"With the Dyson Corrale straightener's flexing plates I have more control and love how it gathers the hair to keep it where it needs to be for a more even style with less reliance on heat. This control makes it very easy to use at home, delivering premium results."

New Zealand hairdresser of the year, Michael Beel. Photo / Supplied

The cordless straightener has a battery life of 30 minutes and three heat settings. It recharges to 90 per cent in 40 minutes.

Dyson's previous launches in the beauty space, the Supersonic hairdryer and the Airwrap curling tong, had rave reviews. In 2016, the brand ruffled the industry with the launch of its whizzbang hairdryer.

Then just two years later, the Airwrap blew minds around the world by using high-pressure blasts of air on a curved surface to create bouncy curls.

But will the Corrale follow suit?