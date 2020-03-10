Cash is king, the saying goes, but it seems the new currency is toilet paper, especially as Aussies raid supermarket shelves in a desperate bid to ensure they have supplies.

One family that has been left with what could have been a valuable stockpile was the Janetzkis, a family of six from Toowomba, Queensland, who ended up with a whopping 2300 rolls of toilet paper, after an online ordering mistake.

Mum Haidee Janetzki told news.com.au the mistake happened after the family decided to switch products not long after Christmas.

"I was previously getting recycled toilet paper delivered from the toilet paper company Who Gives A Crap every 12 weeks," she said.

"But at Christmas time they were offering a Christmas gift wrapped paper variety which was also premium product.

"I went online, cancelled my recycled paper and subscribed to the premium toilet paper instead, where it asked for quality, I typed 48 thinking I would get 48 rolls and instead I accidentally ended up with 48 boxes of 48 rolls.

"Usually the delivery driver leaves at the door, but you can't do that with two pallets.

"We tried to get him to turn around and take it back on the spot, but because the company doesn't a phone number only an email address, we couldn't reach them."

Haidee Janetzki (pictured) has earned the unlikely title of 'Toilet Paper Queen' following an ordering error. Photo / Facebook / Haidee Janetzki

The mistake hasn't been cheap with the family being charged a staggering A$3264 for the 48 boxes rather than A$68 for the one box they expected to receive.

"We thought it was hilarious apart from the shock of realising it cost A$3000," Janetzki said.

They estimate they have enough toilet paper to last them for 12 years, however, nationwide shortages have changed that situation with their stash suddenly in demand.

Some Australian supermarkets have introduced toilet paper limits as shoppers strip shelves, with each of the big outlets confirming they are currently limiting sales to four packs per customer across the country.

The Janetzkis toilet paper glut might have allowed them to make a quick buck. They are selling the toilet paper for just $2 more than they paid and putting the money towards a fundraising initiative for a school trip to Sydney and Canberra later this year.



The Janetzkis have since been in contact with WGAC about their toilet paper excess and it has offered to take back the unwanted boxes.

WGAC has also refunded A$400 in postage for the boxes, which the Janetzkis have put towards the school trip.

Currently the family have sold 16 boxes and have 32 left. They said up until last week sales had been slow but things are "picking up".

"We are charging A$70 for a complete box. We're not out money grabbing, we're just trying to recoup our costs and use the money we make as a little bit of a fundraiser." Janetzki said.