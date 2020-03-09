Save for a few glimpses in transit or on a hike with baby Archie in Canada, we've barely seen Meghan Markle over the past two months.

Since she and Prince Harry announced they were quitting royal life back in January, the former TV actress has been laying low, far away from Britain, with her 10-month-old son (and a team of security).

But on the last royal hurrah before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit deadline of March 31, she's emerged like we've never seen her before. Sure, it could be partially because we've been so starved of glittering shots of the couple in recent times – but there's no denying they've upped the glam stakes by about a thousand megawatts for their final run of royal outings.

Firstly, there was this breathtaking appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards last Thursday night:

Meghan and Harry attend The Endeavour Awards. Photo / Getty Images
Meghan was positively glowing in her fitted turquoise Victoria Beckham dress, as she beamed throughout the evening and delivered a moving speech.

The annual ceremony celebrates the achievements of wounded armed services personnel and veterans who use sports and "adventurous challenges" as part of their recovery – and Harry, who served in the British Army for a decade, is the founder of the Endeavour Fund.

On Friday, Meghan turned up for a surprise visit to the National Theatre, of which she is royal patron, looking every bit the Hollywood star in an all-white outfit.

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view. The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

Her skirt, believed to be by designer Roland Mouret, was paired with a Topshop blouse featuring sheer statement sleeves.

On Saturday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall as they made this showstopping arrival at the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music:

The couple looked every inch the fairytale prince and princess as they held hands and made their way to the royal box.

For the glittering occasion, Meghan wore a red Safiyaa cape dress, dazzling Simone Rocha earrings and red suede Stuart Weitzman pumps, while Harry donned military dress for his final appearance as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Then today the couple attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, where they had their first public reunion with the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan stunned in a green caped dress by Kiwi-born designer Emelia Wickstead. The duchess paired the look with nude pointed-toe pumps, green millinery and a matching purse.

This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA

