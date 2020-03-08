While his final official engagements as a royal have clearly been emotional moments for Prince Harry, it's been a glittering parade of beautiful gowns and toothy grins from Meghan Markle as she and her husband make their last rounds in the UK this week.

But not everyone is impressed by the display: Australia's Institute of Public Affairs' director of policy, Gideon Rozner, has come out swinging in an interview with Sky News.

Rozner has described the duo as "annoying, preachy, and they have absolutely no self-awareness".

He goes on to say: "They have had more farewell tours than John Farnham. I'm absolutely sick of them."

He accuses them of virtue signalling and sees the outcome of their efforts as, in the end, doing "damage to the very causes they are trying to help".

Rozner also wasn't afraid to share with the news outlet his thoughts on what he'd do if he were on the throne right now: "If I were the Queen I would say don't let the door hit you on the way out."

Following the pair's display at the Mountbatten Festival of Music, a body language expert also weighed in with their take on how the actress and her prince are coping with these final moments in the royal spotlight.

According to UK tabloid the Mirror, body language expert Judi James says it's clear the couple are handling the engagements in very different ways, noting Markle seems to be "embracing the spotlight" while Harry appears solemn and uneasy.

She also compared Meghan to the First Lady of the United States: "The statuesque styling looks like a power statement as it closely mirrors the recent looks worn by the First Lady of America, Melania Trump, and Meghan's body language reflects that mood of star status, confidence and resilience."

Harry's appearance juxtaposed his confident wife's, James said, claiming it looked like the prince was sweating and as though he "might be struggling".

"Harry looks like a man in a hurry, striding out ahead as he leads his wife by the hand, Meghan's backward tilted posture looks straight off a runway as she smiles to engage with the crowds and her hosts."

Harry and Meghan will complete their final series of royal engagements today, March 9, when they join other senior royals for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.