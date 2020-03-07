The Queen has issued an impassioned plea on the environment, urging people to use the planet's natural resources "with greater care".

In a message delivered ahead of Commonwealth Day tomorrow , the 93-year-old monarch noted that advances in technology and modern media only served to emphasise the Commonwealth connection.

She said it was inspiring to be reminded of the "associations and influences" that combine through the 53 nations, helping to "imagine and deliver a common future". She said such connections provided a greater understanding about the impact of the choices that we make."

This connectivity means we are also aware, perhaps as never before, that wherever we live, our choices and actions affect the well-being of people and communities living far away, and in very different circumstances," she said.

"For many, this awareness awakens a desire to employ our planet's natural resources with greater care, and it is encouraging to see how the countries of the Commonwealth continue to devise ways of working together to achieve prosperity, whilst protecting our planet."

The Queen spoke about the collective strength that can be derived from a broad network of countries. She said: "This is particularly striking when we see people from nations, large and small, gathering for the Commonwealth Games, for meetings of Commonwealth governments, and on Commonwealth Day.

"Such a blend of traditions serves to make us stronger, individually and collectively, by providing the ingredients needed for social, political and economic resilience."

The Queen will be joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey tomorrow. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be present.