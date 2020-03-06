Italian villagers must have thought Jesus Christ had arrived in town after they turned on their taps to find wine coming out instead of water.

In a bizarre incident, pink wine poured from the plumbing of residents' homes in a village near Bologna, Italy on March 4.

The marvellous mishap occurred after a technical fault at the nearby Settecani winery.

A defective silo was leaking wine into the local water supply, which then found its way into homes, and naturally into people's tummies.

Advertisement

Some residents expressed concern after the event about the safety of their water supply.

But others were jumping for joy with the winery's generous accident.

Imagine! Credit: Flickr/Nardino

According to the Gazetta di Modena, residents had "bottled as much of the precious liquid as they could to enjoy later at lunch or dinner along with other typical Modenese specialities".

Others chimed in, one saying: "I don't know if it is a publicity stunt that makes you laugh, or a serious problem."

Another added: "I only hope that those who have a duty to, investigate the story. You will laugh at it as well, but this is not normal."

The winery issued an apology on its Facebook page.