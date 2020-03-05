Bottles of hand sanitiser have become an essential item for many Kiwis but it won't necessarily protect you from coronavirus if you don't use it the right way.

There have been many myths circulating on social media about hand sanitiser, including that it won't protect you from viruses because it is an antibacterial treatment.

"Hand sanitiser is antibacterial. The coronavirus is a virus," a now-deleted viral post from gamer Jasmin Joestar said.

"A bacterial and a virus is not the same. Wash your hands. Sanitiser will do nothing for the coronavirus."

The tweet was signed: "A scientist that is tired of this s***."

But infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy of Sydney University said this was "wrong".

"Hand sanitisers are effective and useful on viruses," he said.

There are however, some circumstances that hand sanitiser won't work.

Professor Peter Collignon, an infectious diseases physician and microbiologist in Canberra, told news.com.au that if your hands are visibly soiled or dirty then any disinfectant doesn't work as well.

"If anything is dirty then clean it first and then disinfect," he said.

"It's a similar principle for surgical instruments and medical equipment."

If your hands are not visibly dirty then the hand sanitiser will work by itself.

While some have been worried that cheaper sanitisers won't work as well as more expensive versions, Collignon said they were just as effective but they may take longer to work depending on their concentration of alcohol.

Sanitisers generally have an alcohol concentration of between 60 and 95 per cent.

Washing your hands with soap and water is just as effective as using hand sanitiser and Kiwis are being urged to do this regularly to reduce their risk of contracting coronavirus.

"It's not the end of the world if you miss out on buying alcohol hand rub because washing your hands with soap and water is also very effective – there is not a huge amount of difference," Collignon said.

"One is just more convenient than the other and contains alcohol.

"You can put it in your pocket and don't have to be near a sink or basin to use it."

But Collignon warned against people excessively washing their hands with either cleaning agent.

He said over-usage of soap and water can lead to dermatitis and people should use commonsense.

The share price of Kiwi hand sanitiser company Zoono has soared more than 200 per cent following the coronavirus outbreak.

Zoono says the virus has seen a steep spike in sales of its sanitiser product in the past week.

The company released an announcement to the Australian Stock Exchange confirming its product had been tested and proven to protect against Covid-19.

E-commerce sales of the $6 sanitiser had increased to $100,000 a day, up from about $20,000 per month, it said.

Zoono's sanitiser is made in Auckland and the company has a distribution agreement with Eagle Health Holdings Ltd, which has ramped up its export volumes into its pharmaceutical facility in Xiamen, China, where the company is labelling the product and sending it out to more than 30,000 stores in that country.