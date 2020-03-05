Kylie Jenner didn't breastfeed her daughter Stormi.

The 22-year-old reality star chose not to breastfeed her 2-year-old daughter when she was born, and instead went straight to formula milk, according to her older sister Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe had difficulty breastfeeding her own daughter, True, 22 months, and has revealed she turned to both Kylie and their sibling Kim Kardashian West - who is mother to North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months - for advice on the best formulas to try instead.

Speaking in a YouTube video to her sibling Kourtney Kardashian, the Revenge Body star said: "I asked Kim, and I knew Kylie wasn't gonna breastfeed. That was her choice from the start, and she found HiPP formulas from Germany."

Khloe, 35, "read all the reviews" on the brand before trying it out on True, and said the product was "awesome".

Kylie hasn't spoken about her decision not to breastfeed, but sparked speculation in April 2018, just months after Stormi was born, when she posted a picture of herself drinking.

Some fans slammed her for consuming alcohol as it can impact a nursing baby's health, but others pointed out the lip kit mogul - who has Stormi with Travis Scott - may have decided not to breastfeed.

And when Khloe announced her decision to stop nursing True - whom she has with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - in June 2018, she also received criticism from "mummy shamers".

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hit back at the time: "Mummy shaming is real! But the truth is I've tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only, and it wasn't working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to breastfeed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.

"I fought and fought to try and continue but then when I actually stopped, I didn't realise what a relief it was for me not to stress and worry anymore. Any sec I had of downtime I was stressing to produce more for the next feeding."