Syphilis may sound like a disease from a bygone era, something like scurvy that should have long been flushed out by antibiotics and replaced by other modern day malaise.

But here in New Zealand, it's an STI on the rise.

The ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research) has released its quarterly surveillance intelligence dashboard detailing STI (sexually transmitted infection) rates by region in the past year.

It reveals that reported cases of infectious syphilis in New Zealand have gone up since 2017 with the majority of cases found in areas with large cities: Auckland topped the list with 248 known infections.

Advertisement

It's been worse for Aucklanders, however: 2018 saw 276 cases.

READ MORE:

• Lee Suckling: STIs in Auckland and Wellington you need to know about

• Higher rates of sexually transmitted infections in major New Zealand cities

• Premium - Lee Suckling: What teens need to know about STIs

But a general trend shows an increase in syphilis across the country: the Waikato seeing a jump from 10 cases at the end of 2018 to 53 cases as 2019 wrapped up.

Canterbury saw a rise from 39 to 83, while the number of cases in Southland doubled from 12 to 24.

Data shows that STIs are most prevalent in young people aged 20-29. Photo / 123rf

Chlamydia is still the most commonly reported STI in New Zealand, with most cases in those aged 15-29 years.

If you're planning a trip to Auckland for a wild weekend, spare a thought for the fact it's home to the highest number of chlamydia cases reported over the past year: 11,442. Wellington and Christchurch are also breeding grounds for chlamydia, with 3571 and 3134 cases respectively.

Although the cities may be hotbeds for this STI, when cases per 100,000 people are considered, Tairāwhiti, the East Coast region which includes Gisborne, tops the unenviable list with 1002 reported cases per 100,000.

Gonorrhoea has also been steadily on the rise since 2017, with higher rates and increases reported in males than in females.

Advertisement

Young people aged 20-29 is the age bracket most affected by gonorrhoea. Māori and Pacific peoples continue to have higher rates of the infection than other ethnic groups.

So how bad are STIs in your area?

Auckland region

248 syphilis cases

3293 Gonorrhoea cases

11,442 chlamydia cases

Wellington region

75 syphilis cases

513 Gonorrhoea cases

3571 chlamydia cases

Canterbury

83 syphilis cases

547 Gonorrhoea cases

3134 chlamydia cases

Northland

13 syphilis cases

216 Gonorrhoea cases

1036 chlamydia cases

Waikato

53 syphilis cases

401 Gonorrhoea cases

2768 chlamydia cases

MidCentral district

(Palmerston North, Manawatu, Tararua, Horowhenua and Otaki)

17 syphilis cases

83 Gonorrhoea cases

1136 chlamydia cases

Nelson and Marlborough

0 syphilis cases

52 Gonorrhoea cases

674 chlamydia cases