A close friend of Princess Diana's has shared her belief that Harry and William are both "very authentic" and that Megxit is an example of the "complexity" of a normal family.

London psychotherapist Julia Samuel, 60, grew close to Diana after meeting her at a 1987 dinner party. She later became Prince George's godmother.

Meghan Markle mentioned Samuel in her engagement interview as having helped her understand Diana.

Samuel appeared on UK talk show Lorraine and said the royal brothers' public personas are "what they're actually like" and that the recent dramas around Harry and Meghan's status simply proves they're like any normal family.

It comes after the Sussexes' talk with the Queen at Windsor Castle - the first since they announced their decision to step down, during which it's said the Queen told them they're "always welcome back."

Harry and Meghan's last official engagement as a royal couple will take place next week. Photo / Getty Images

Samuel said: "I think we all do know them in a way, from those young boys. I think what they show in public is what they're like. So they're very authentic.

"I think they represent the complexity of families. Nobody has the perfect family and it's not about not having disagreements, but talking about it and communicating about it, open families are the best."

The Sussexes' last official engagement as royals was confirmed on the weekend: Harry and Meghan will join the Queen, William and Kate at a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week.

It will be the first time the Sussexes have stepped out with their family since Megxit was announced - and their last engagement as senior royals.

Samuel founded Child Bereavement UK, a charity for children facing loss, and was such close friends with Diana that the Princess of Wales would pick up Julia's children from school.

"She was amazing. She broke a lot of the stigma and taboo around mental health," Samuel said.

"I think what they and she have been very good at is raising awareness that mental illness is invisible.

"I think that's one of the things, everyone who reads the book has their own difficulties but because we're not honest about them and we're not transparent, you think everyone else is coping."