As someone whose life revolves around food, Jamie Oliver recently found himself piling on the weight and being unable to shift it.

Knowing that he needed to make a change, the 44-year-old celebrity chef decided to cut one major thing from his diet in order to see serious results.

The father of five-revealed to Radio Times that he decided to swap meat-based meals for vegetarian alternatives, and the results spoke for themselves.

Speaking to Radio Times, Jamie said: "I pushed meat down, pushed veggie up, got more sleep and more movement."

Firstly he began trading meat for nuts in order to get his fat and protein intake.

"They make you half as likely to have a heart attack. Feed them to your kids as well," he told Radio Times.

Oliver also recently released a new cookbook, Veg, which is entirely dedicated to meat-free meals that even the biggest meat-eater can still enjoy.

Oliver also hosts a new plant-based cooking show, Meat-Free Meals.

But meat wasn't the only thing Jamie decided to cut either, as the chef also made the decision to drop weekday alcohol.

He explained: "Your average Brit drinks booze. I'm not telling you what to do, but my rhythm now is only to drink at the weekend.

"It's about a consciousness and knowing you're doing something and being more mindful."

Oliver also admitted he was actually eating more than usual, and still managed to lose weight.

"I lost 12 kilos quite quickly and I didn't do it through not eating," he explained.

He also decided to add in seaweed because it's low in calories but high in fibre, which makes it filling.

Speaking to MailOnline, Jamie said: "I thought seaweed was hippy, globetrotting stuff but our ancestors ate seaweed.

"It has got a load of iodine and is the most nutritious vegetable in the world."

The decision to lose weight came after realising he was spiralling into unhealthy habits.

During an appearance on Loose Women, the Oliver said: "I got toward my 40th birthday and I realised I hadn't spent much time looking after myself.

"I went back to school and started studying nutrition, started travelling to parts of the world to where people live the longest lives and started looking at their lifestyles. That was the journey and it's been amazing."