Social media is ecstatic after a savvy Aussie mum recently shared her "pure genius" meal prepping trick.

Taking to the Aldi Mum's Facebook page, the woman revealed her hack was as simple as making a week's worth of uncooked toasties and freezing them in a bread bag.

"Toasties are prepped and ready for the freezer for easy weekday brekkies!" she captioned her post.

"Works especially well when your workplace has a sandwich toaster."

Each sandwich is individually wrapped, and all she does is "grab one out of the freezer" when leaving the house.

"It's great in the sandwich press when I get to work 20 mins [sic] later."

The mum filled her sandwiches with a range of tasty treats including ham, cheese, red onion and chargrilled peppers.

"I don't normally use tomato because I'm not a massive fan and I'm not sure how it goes defrosted," she said.

She shared her toastie prepping tips to a mums' Facebook group. Photo / Facebook

"I also bought some of the caramelised onion in a jar that I'll put on the next batch with ham and cheese."

Each sandwich is wrapped, then placed back into the bread bag before the lot is placed into the freezer.

"I use baking paper to wrap them. It means they're easy to grab and I just open it up when I get to work so my toastie doesn't get messy from people before me who don't clean the press after use," she said.

Her idea struck a chord online, with her post gathering 1200 reactions and 201 comments, many from those saying they would be trying the trick themselves.

One person said: "This is pure genius. wow!" while another added: "Simple and effective, well done, good for all the family."

A third remarked: "Making a week's worth of sandwiches and freezing them is like having a holiday mid term."

Another added: "OMG! I never thought of freezing them. This is my daughter and my lunch every day."