David Beckham says he's "proud" of his "amazing" friend Prince Harry after his marriage to Meghan and the birth of their 9-month-old son Archie.

According to ET online, the former footballer, 44, is proud of the Duke of Sussex for "growing up" and making the move to quit royal duties and head to Canada.

"I haven't spoken to Harry about him moving," Beckham said.

"We speak as friends and that's the most important thing for me.

"I think he's enjoying being a young father for the first time and that's what we always spoke about.

Harry has "grown up" since his marriage and becoming a parent, Beckham said. Photo / Getty Images

"When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy."

Beckham continued to say that he and his wife Victoria are proud of Harry's parenting skills since the birth of Archie in May last year.

"We love him and he's an amazing person - and that's the most important thing - but I'm proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be.

"Every father wants to be loving to their children and that's what I see with him."