All you need is a plastic laundry basket and you've got yourself a sock dryer.

While it may seem obvious to some, there's been plenty of social media users who have had their "minds blown" by this Aussie mum's clever sock hanger.

READ MORE:

• Household 'hacks' to make life easier

• Local Focus Summer Hacks: Cool your house with just a fan

• Dyson issues warning after vacuum cleaning 'hack' goes viral

Taking to Facebook, the woman shared an image of her $3 Kmart basket with her children's newly-washed underwear and socks hanging securely in the holes.

Advertisement

"So if you have lots of little socks and jocks in your washing this is how I use my washing basket to dry mine," the woman wrote in the popular Facebook organising group, Mums Who Organise.

"Saves a lot of stuffing around with lots of pegs."

Her post was flooded with grateful members who said they wish they had known of the sock trick sooner.

It's the latest in a string of household hacks circling the internet. Photo / Facebook

"Wish I knew about this 9 years ago. Game changer!," one person wrote.

"My mind is blown. Now I don't have to bother trying to hang them up with the larger items of clothing," another member added.

Others simple described her idea as "genius".

"Omg yes great idea!" one woman said.

The tactic didn't come as a shock to everyone with one person saying she does this "all the time".

Advertisement

"7 people in my house, so that's close to 100 socks a week," the woman said.

Cleaning and organising tricks are a hot topic online at the moment as households look for shortcuts and tips to reduce the amount of time spent on cleaning and tidying.