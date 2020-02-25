A mother collecting a birthday cake for her daughter's eighth birthday received an unexpected gift from an anonymous woman that left her in tears.

Texas mum-of-two, Holly Grimet, was ready to pay for a birthday cake and cupcakes when the cashier told her it had already been covered.

According to Fox News, when Grimet asked if the woman knew her, the staff member said no. Then they revealed a note had also been left by the mystery woman.

As they handed the folded piece of paper over they told her: " ... we've all read it ... You may not want to read it in here, you will cry."

Grimet read it in the store and found herself "a crying mess".

She has since shared a photo of the note to Facebook. It reads: "My son Nehemiah would be 8 years old today. I want to remember my son by doing good to others.

"I hope you enjoy your child's cake and I hope your day is special.

The note an anonymous woman left with a birthday cake. Photo / Facebook

"Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet little hand and tell them how much you love them.

"Our children are such beautiful gifts! I hope your day is beautiful. Much love from me and my angel in heaven to your family."



Grimet told Fox News the note has given her a "new perspective".

"I didn't want to throw a birthday party because there are so many expectations as a mum to have everything perfect and spend so much money, and celebrating the child gets lost in everything," she said.

"I reluctantly gave in and threw a last-minute party, and I was given a life lesson."

Grimet's Facebook friends commented on the post of the letter, sharing that it brought tears to their eyes too.

"So sad, but a great tribute to her son. God bless this family," one wrote.

Another shared: "I'm bawling like a baby. Prayers for that sweet woman and she couldn't have picked a better family to bless."

Grimet says she hopes by sharing the note the anonymous woman could be identified and she could be thanked.

"I just want to hug Nehemiah's mum, who still has remained a mystery," she said.

"I'm just thankful I still have my little girl Eva to hug a little longer tonight in honour of Nehemiah and his mum."