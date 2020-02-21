Kendall Jenner has stripped naked to transform into a wax model as she graces the cover of Garage Magazine.

The model, 24, protects her modesty with her hands as she poses topless in one of her most revealing shoots to date.

The pictures are the brainchild of Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, who made headlines last year thanks to his Art Basel Miami artwork of a banana duct-taped to a wall.

And the shoot sees Kendall recreate some of the artist's most famous pieces as she becomes a living sculpture for the images.

The cover image sees the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is premiering its new season on Foxtel in the coming weeks, posing like a ship's figurehead.

The image is in tribute to the artist's bust of model Stephanie Seymour, which was famously referred to as the "Trophy Wife".

Titled "Kendall Jenner by Maurizio Cattelan", the shoot was snapped by Campbell Addy and one image is a nod to the famous duct-tape banana sees Campbell duct-taped to the wall.

Kendall stands beside him in a leopard print ensemble, black heels and yellow tights.

Another image sees Kendall channel Disney princess Rapunzel as she holds up her wavy extensions while wearing a pink tweed jacket.

In another, the model hangs from a harness while wearing a black dress and sporting a body-length ponytail.