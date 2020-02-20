A British mum has raised eyebrows online over a toilet brush cleaning hack which she swears helps her brush remain germ-free and ready for use.

Taking her trick to the masses, the unnamed woman posted a photo of her toilet brush tucked under the seat to the Hinch Cleaning Army Facebook page.

She explained that when the brush was placed securely she sprayed it with cleaning products before leaving it to dry and placing it back in the brush holder ready for use.

"Seen quite a few opinions on the toilet brush … thought I'd share my solution," she shared.

"The brush is required to get the skids off my 'comfort height' toilet (just means there's more height to fall!)

She added: "I use the brush then clean it & spray with mould & mildew. It stays there until it's dry then goes back in the holder.

"No moisture to let the germs fester!"

While the woman claimed it was an "easy" way to keep the brush free of germs, others were concerned about the exact positioning of the brush.

One wrote: "Good idea but my kids would be even more likely to want to play with it I think."

Another noted: "Imagine forgetting and going loo in the night you'd get the fright of your life."

"It's a bit of a weird way to clean a brush," another added.

However, some dubbed the idea "genius" and said they would certainly be giving it a go themselves.

One commented: "This is genius! I'm going to start doing this."

"Thanks for the idea I'll be doing this from now on" said another.