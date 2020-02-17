Hot off the back of her J.Lo Super Bowl success, Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel has popped up on the runway at London Fashion Week, stepping it out alongside iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell and Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio.

Recently signed to IMG Models, Goebel shared footage of herself walking in the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2020 show to Instagram.

Wearing a sheer top over a Hilfiger branded crop top and black denim mini skirt, Goebel parades the runway with a shaved head and in yellow high tops.

Hilfiger, an internationally successful US designer, also shared shots of Goebel backstage in a grey hoodie and sporting pastel yellow nails.

Goebel captioned the post "Walking for @tommyhilfiger. Thank you for having me." She then went on to tag race car driver Lewis Hamilton who Hilfiger collaborated with on the collection.

Fans have viewed the video shared by Goebel over 450,000 times in less than 24 hours and many have left comments praising the choreographer's runway performance.

The Tommy Hilfiger account even left a message on the post singing praises for the star: "Always serving looks. Thank you @parrisgoebel you absolutely killed it."