On the surface, it looks like a photo of a loved-up couple cutting the cake on the most romantic day of their lives.

But, uh, look a little closer:

A couple's unusual wedding cake has raised eyebrows across the internet, with many comparing the unconventional design to a man's private parts.

The cake shows a mound of chocolate cake smothered in bananas, strawberries and other fruits, which slowly leads up to four exceptionally erect … mushrooms? Bananas wearing hats? Something a little more crass?

Advertisement

The bizarre cake has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Photo / Facebook

"Four erect bananas," joked one Facebook user.

"Are they circumcising the cake?" another commenter wrote.

A third added: "I just see d**ks too."

The cake did win some approval, with one user writing: "This cake is a winner."

The person who posted the photo online captioned the photo: "'What are they slicing?' is among my many questions."

Yes – the groom is wearing a cowboy hat. And yes, penis-shaped banana-mushrooms don't necessarily take four hands to cut through. And yes, that Thing Alleging To Be Cake is going to be bloody impossible to serve.

But who said weddings still had to be traditional, anyway?