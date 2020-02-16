A US prosecutor claims that Prince Andrew openly "groped girls" during pool parties while staying on the island owned by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney General of the US Virgin Islands Denise George, claims that the Prince didn't even bother trying to hide his inappropriate behaviour on the Caribbean Island.

She shared with Vanity Fair: "An employee told me that he saw Prince Andrew on a balcony out at Little St James groping girls right out in the open.

"He said he remembered walking up to him and saying, 'Good morning, your Highness'."

Former employees of Jeffrey Epstein apparently were made to sign nondisclosure agreements, but prosecutors state that these members of staff would know about the alleged sex crimes, as they took care of his affairs, even driving his boats and planes.

Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck, Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

George is currently taking legal action against Epstein and his £500 million estate, while trying to stop his from "covering up" both assets and crimes.

However, George noted that the accusations against Epstein and his pals are hard, if not impossible to investigate unless his estate releases workers from previous agreements.

She added: "The estate is going to have to cooperate with law enforcement and release these employees so they can feel comfortable to come forward. They have to be allowed to speak up."

According to metro.co.uk the new claims, reported by BBC Newsnight, cast further doubt over the relationship of the Duke and Epstein, who Andrew continued to associate and stay with after his release from prison.

Last month, the FBI said Prince Andrew had offered "zero cooperation" in their investigation into Epstein after apparently attempting to contact him "several times".