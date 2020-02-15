It is the last day on the summer racing calendar, but don't think that means Ellerslie Derby Day fashion judge Crystal Kimber will excuse any fashion faux pas — including a felt hat.

If you want to pocket the $20,000 Ned Prix de Fashion on February 29 for best dressed, such texture missteps will leave you back of the field.

"If someone was wearing felt that would be a bit of a no-no given we're still in the summer season.

"In terms of millinery your felt and wools are your autumn/winter racewear whereas you're looking at straws and sinamay and those lighter weight millinery fabrications in your summer, spring season," Kimber said.

You might want to stay away from anything bright too if you want to avoid looking like an uncultured buffoon.

"If you're wearing colour on a Derby Day it's a little bit of no in itself. In a Derby it's black and white."

On other points, Kimber is far more egalitarian — particularly the price of the outfit, which she almost prefers to be cheap and handmade.

"I do think having that DIY element is a big point of difference."

The Aussie has been judged best dressed at 19 raceday fashion competitions — including the 2017 Myer Fashions on the Field, the biggest raceday fashion prize in Australia. Living by her own advice, Kimber altered her winning outfit from a $30 dress her grandmother bought 30 years ago.

"My mum and I tailored it to fit me. I had a friend do some of my millinery, but head-to-toe it was about $250."

This pales in comparison to the thousands some women spend.

"In recent years, the fashion competitions in New Zealand have become fiercely competitive," said Kimber, who was last at Ellerslie in 2017.

"If anything, I think the New Zealand racing fashion is more fashion-forward than Australia."