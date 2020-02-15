Rebekah Vardy has told how she was hospitalised three times while pregnant as she suffered anxiety attacks after a public spat with Coleen Rooney.

The warring WAGs, married to football stars Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy, first clashed in October after Mrs Rooney, 33, claimed that Mrs Vardy's Instagram account had been the source of leaked stories about her to a tabloid newspaper.

At the time, Mrs Rooney announced in a dramatic statement on social media that she had discovered who was tipping off the press by posting fake stories, which led to her being dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'.

Coleen Rooney, wife of Wayne Rooney, and Rebekah Vardy, wife of Jamie Vardy in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Mrs Vardy, 37, has always denied the allegation, and broke down in tears on ITV's Loose Women chat show as she opened up about the abuse she has since suffered from trolls, some of which was aimed at her newborn daughter Olivia.

Advertisement

She said: "It was really, really hard, it's probably up there with one of the worst things I've had to deal with - apart from being abused by my stepdad when I was younger."

Mrs Vardy was seven months pregnant when Mrs Rooney's claims made headlines.

"It was hideous and it was horrible, and I don't think I was prepared for what was to come," she said.

"I had people messaging me, saying nasty stuff. One in particular said, 'You fat ugly rat, I genuinely hope you and your baby rot'."

A pregnant Rebekah Vardy was hospitalised three times. Photo / Getty Images

Coleen Rooney announced in a dramatic statement on social media that she had discovered who was tipping off the press. Photo / File

She said "severe anxiety attacks" left her fearing going outside and that she "ended up in hospital three times, and I ended up with kidney stones".

She said: "I felt like I couldn't go out, I had people just looking at me just questioning, 'Did she do it? Did she not do it?'"

Mrs Vardy said she could not say "too much" as she is in "the middle of a legal battle" with Mrs Rooney, but that several arrests were made over the trolling.

She added: "I think the more we highlight that this is happening and this is really serious, the more the chances are of doing something good about it."