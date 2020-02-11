A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for getting his mistress to kill his wife in 2014.

Michael Walker's wife Catherine told her killer Alisa Jackson that she forgave her as she was being stabbed to death, revealed the Herald Sun.

READ MORE:

• Massey homicide: Auckland man accused of murdering ex-wife named

• Man executed 15 years after wife's brutal murder

• Tourist sentenced to 10 years in jail for killing wife on holiday

"On the night she was stabbed to death, Jackson asked her if she forgave her," said prosecutor Tom Brady.

Advertisement

"As she was being stabbed, Catherine replied, yes."

Jackson, 29, had pleaded guilty to murder in 2015 but was spared the life sentence after she agreed to testify against Michael Walker.

Catherine's father Douglas Plotz said his family were backing a lower sentence.

Alisa Jackson testified against Michael Walker. Photo / Facebook

"We wholeheartedly forgive her," Plotz said. "I want Ms Jackson to know that."

Jackson said at the time of the murder, she was on medication for psychosis and depression.

Jackson previously told the court she stabbed Walker several times with a kitchen knife, waiting half an hour to make sure she was dead.

Michael Walker met Jackson on a dating website in 2014, telling her his "deepest desire" was to get rid of his wife as he couldn't divorce her for financial reasons.

Jackson revealed that the pair had a texting code for the night of the murder.

Advertisement

Michael Walker was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiring against his wife with his mistress. Photo / Facebook

He would text her the word "good", meaning Jackson could break into the house via a window, or "bad", meaning she'd have to use the key to get in.

Jackson told the court she "went inside and grabbed a knife and went upstairs and stabbed her".

After he was sentenced, Walker apologised to his wife's family.

"I love Cathy very much and I would do anything if it could bring her back," he said.

In 2016, a military court found him guilty of child pornography charges that came up during the murder investigation.

In 2017, Walker was convicted of sexually abusing a child, physically assaulting a child, and wrongfully communicating a threat.