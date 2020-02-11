A field of hundreds will be narrowed to seven later this week, but before that it's any dog's game.

They gave the hounds and the herders the once over at the Westminster Dog Show on Sunday. Also the bassets and the beagles, the collies and the corgis. Monday is terrier day, but also showtime for the toy and nonworking groups, the Havanese and the Maltese, the Finnish Spitz and the French Bulldogs.

Each one will be groomed and pampered, allowed a few snacks and even a nap or two, and then poked and prodded by a judge. By Tuesday night, the judges at Madison Square Garden will have culled a field of hundreds to seven. Only one will be named best in show. But until then, take a moment to celebrate them all.

Standard Poodles during judging. Photo / Andrew White, The New York Times

Participants and their dogs ready for the day's competition. Photo / Sarah Blesener, The New York Times

Bichon Frises wait to begin competing. Photo / Sarah Blesener, The New York Times

A Maltese is groomed before competing. Photo / Sarah Blesener, The New York Times

Dalmatians wait to compete. Photo / Sarah Blesener, The New York Times

Participants and their dogs arrive early Monday morning. Photo / Sarah Blesener, The New York Times

Megan Pruitt grooms Sutton, a male Cavalier King Charles. Photo / Andrew White, The New York Time

Participants wait to begin competing behind the scenes of the annual Westminster Dog Show in New York. Photo / Sarah Blesener, The New York Times

Dogs wait to compete. Photo / Sarah Blesener, The New York Times



Written by: The New York Times

Photographs by: Sarah Blesener, Andrew White and Sam Youkilis

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

